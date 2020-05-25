EXO’s Baekhyun Breaks Personal Record With Impressive Number Of Stock Pre-Orders For “Delight”

EXO’s Baekhyun has damaged his personal report of inventory pre-orders for his upcoming album “Delight”!

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated based mostly on varied components together with what number of albums have been pre-ordered by followers.

Baekhyun’s second mini album “Delight” surpassed 732,297 inventory preorders, setting a brand new private report.

“Delight” is about to be launched on Could 25 at 6 p.m. KST together with the music video for the title observe “Sweet.” Forward of the discharge, Baekhyun will maintain a V Dwell broadcast at 5 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for Baekhyun’s comeback!

