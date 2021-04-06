EXO’s Baekhyun Breaks Record Of Highest 1st Week Album Sales For Solo Artist With “Bambi”

EXO’s Baekhyun renewed his spectacular report as a solo artist along with his third mini album “Bambi”!

In keeping with Hanteo Chart, “Bambi” reached 868,840 album gross sales within the first week of launch, the very best variety of album gross sales within the first week for a solo artist.

That is in succession to his earlier report reached with “Delight,” his second mini album launched final Could.

Launched on March 30, “Bambi” has a complete of six R&B songs that cope with the subject of affection.

As well as, this album swept throughout numerous charts each domestically and internationally. It reached No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in 60 areas, No. 1 on China’s QQ Music and Kugou Music’s Finest-Promoting Digital Albums charts, and No. 1 on numerous Korean music charts.

Try the thrilling music video for “Bambi” right here!

Supply (1) (2)