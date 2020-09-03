EXO’s Baekhyun, Chungha, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, And More To Sing OST For New Drama “File Of Youth”

On September 3, the upcoming tvN drama “File of Youth” introduced the primary lineup of singers for its authentic soundtrack (OST).

“File of Youth” stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok in a narrative in regards to the struggles of youth who combat for his or her love and their goals amid the tough realities of the modeling business.

The primary lineup of singers for the OST are EXO’s Baekhyun, Chungha, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Hello, and J Rabbit.

The music director for the OST is Nam Hye Seung, who has labored on the soundtrack of dramas like “Goblin,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Encounter,” “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” and “Crash Touchdown on You.”

The primary OST for the drama is the tune “Go,” which can be sung by SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan. It is going to be launched on September 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

“File of Youth” will premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

