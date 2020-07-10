EXO’s Baekhyun Is 1st Solo Artist Ever To Receive Triple Platinum Certification From Gaon; TXT, NCT 127, MONSTA X, And More Go Platinum

EXO’s Baekhyun has simply made Gaon Chart historical past!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Trade Affiliation applied a brand new certification system for album gross sales, tune downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas songs obtain a platinum certification at 100 million streams or 2.5 million downloads.

On July 9, Gaon Chart introduced that EXO’s Baekhyun’s newest mini album “Delight” had obtained an official triple platinum certification after promoting over 750,000 copies since its launch in Might—making Baekhyun the primary solo artist ever to obtain the excellence.

In the meantime, TXT obtained their very first Gaon platinum certification for “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” after the mini album bought over 250,000 copies.

NCT 127’s repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Ultimate Spherical,” MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA X,” and IZ*ONE’s “COLOR*IZ” had been all additionally formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies every.

Within the streaming class, Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon’s “A Poem Titled You” (from the OST of tvN’s hit drama “Resort Del Luna”), IU’s “Love Poem,” Block B’s Zico’s “Any Music,” Lim Han Byul’s “The Option to Say Goodbye,” and Woody’s “Fireplace Up” all obtained official platinum certifications after surpassing 100 million streams every. In the meantime, Anne-Marie’s “2002” was licensed double platinum after surpassing 200 million streams.

Congratulations to all the artists on their spectacular achievements!

Take a look at “Resort Del Luna” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)