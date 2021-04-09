EXO’s Baekhyun, IU, Brave Women, And BTS Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

EXO’s Baekhyun topped the bodily album chart for March together with his new solo mini album “Bambi,” which impressively debuted at No. 1 regardless of being launched proper earlier than the top of the month on March 30.

Tremendous Junior’s newest album “The Renaissance” entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s first solo single album “R” at No. 3.

Lastly, ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.2” and IU’s “LILAC” rounded out the highest 5 for the month at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Weekly Album Chart

Baekhyun’s “Bambi” additionally debuted at No. 1 on the weekly album chart for the week of March 28 to April 3.

WayV’s “Kick Again” rose to No. 2, with WJSN’s “UNNATURAL” coming into the chart at No. 3 and Rosé’s “R” climbing to No. 4.

Notably, NCT 127’s repackaged album “Neo Zone: The Remaining Spherical,” which was launched practically a yr in the past, reentered the chart at No. 5 this week.

Monthly Digital Chart

Brave Women achieved a double crown for the month of March after topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart with their smash hit “Rollin’.”

IU’s “Superstar” adopted at No. 2 on the general digital chart for March, trailed by Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” at No. 3. Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji’s “Love Day (2021)” entered the chart at No. 4, and Rosé’s solo debut observe “On The Floor” got here in at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

In the meantime, IU achieved her personal double crown on the weekly charts, the place her new title observe “LILAC” rose to No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart.

Not solely did IU high the weekly digital chart, however she additionally claimed three out of the highest 5 spots: her pre-release observe “Superstar” stayed sturdy at No. 3, whereas her second title observe “Coin” climbed to No. 4 for the week.

Brave Women’ “Rollin’” stayed sturdy at No. 2 on the chart, and Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Monthly Streaming Chart

Brave Women’ “Rollin’” entered the streaming chart at No. 1 for March, adopted by IU’s “Superstar” at No. 2.

BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” held onto its spot at No. 3 for the month, with Yang Yoseob and Jung Eun Ji’s “Love Day” at No. 4 and KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

The highest 4 spots on this week’s streaming chart have been precisely the identical as the general digital chart: IU claimed No. 1 on the chart with “LILAC,” No. 3 with “Superstar,” and No. 4 with “Coin,” whereas Brave Women took No. 2 with “Rollin’.” Lastly, Rosé’s “On The Floor” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Monthly Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” topped the digital obtain chart for March, adopted by SHINee’s newest title observe “Don’t Name Me” at No. 2. Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” got here in at No. 3 for the month, Brave Women’ “Rollin’” at No. 4, and ONF’s “Lovely Lovely” at No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong additionally remained No. 1 on the weekly obtain chart with “My Starry Love,” whereas Baekhyun’s new title observe “Bambi” debuted at No. 2. IU swept the following two spots on the chart along with her double title tracks “LILAC” and “Coin” at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, adopted by PENTAGON’s “DO or NOT” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BTS rose to the highest of “Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0” this month, adopted by BLACKPINK at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, and Lee Chan Received at No. 4. Lastly, TWICE reentered the chart at No. 5 for March.

Weekly Social Chart

The highest 4 artists on this week’s social chart have been precisely the identical as final week: BTS remained No. 1, with BLACKPINK at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, and Lee Chan Received at No. 4. Lastly, IU rose to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to the entire artists!

Watch BTS’s latest speak present particular “Let’s BTS” with subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)