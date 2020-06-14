EXO’s Baekhyun Opens Up About Missing His Fans + Worrying Their Feelings For Him Will Fade

EXO’s Baekhyun bought trustworthy about his fears as he expressed his love for his followers throughout an internet fan assembly.

On June 13, Baekhyun held a particular Naver V Stay broadcast entitled “CanDelight Store.” Whereas answering followers’ questions, the idol revealed simply how a lot work had gone into his newest chart–topping solo observe “Sweet.”

“We actually tore ‘Sweet’ aside and put it again collectively so many occasions,” mentioned Baekhyun, recalling that he had rerecorded the entire track from the very starting after deciding that he didn’t just like the preliminary recording. “The track was a brand new sort of problem for me, and after I recorded it the primary time, I wasn’t glad with it. I rerecorded it so many occasions.”

Baekhyun went on to share his remorse that he wasn’t in a position to see his followers in individual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m a spontaneous one who likes to improvise, so I really feel like these sorts of restrictions make it unattainable for me to show my very own color and style [as a singer],” he lamented. “I like having the ability to have enjoyable collectively whereas standing earlier than you, in order that I can have a look at you whereas speaking and speaking to you. That’s why I’ve been commenting loads on social media.”

Nonetheless, he added that he was comforted by the truth that he might no less than maintain these sorts of on-line fan conferences to speak together with his followers.

“I’m unhappy that we aren’t in a position to meet and do issues collectively offline, however we have to keep wholesome with a purpose to see one another for a very long time sooner or later and to be pleased,” mentioned Baekhyun. “So don’t be too unhappy. I’ll come to see you guys on V Stay or different social media platforms. I hope that you could spend a candy and funky summer season along with me.”

He later remarked, “As I all the time say, I wish to make you cheerful, and I hope you’re pleased. So I’m glad that even in these troublesome occasions, we’re no less than in a position to meet like this.”

Baekhyun went on, “Whereas selling ‘Sweet,’ I attempted to indicate loads of completely different sides of myself. Despite the fact that I used to be drained, I went to take classes each evening.”

He then confessed, “I fear loads that at some point, I received’t encourage any feelings in any respect in EXO-L—that I’ll turn out to be somebody for whom EXO-L don’t really feel something anymore. So I’m going to maintain working onerous sooner or later, and I intend to spend so much of time along with you. I hope we preserve strolling collectively for a very long time.”

“If we stroll collectively, I’ve religion that our highway might be a cheerful one,” he continued. “So please don’t stroll forward of me, and please don’t fall behind me, both. I hope we’ll stroll collectively standing facet by facet. EXO-L, I really like you numerous.”

