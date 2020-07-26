EXO’s Baekhyun, Red Velvet, Gallant, And More To Release Covers Of BoA For Her 20th Debut Anniversary

SM STATION can be releasing covers of BoA’s songs for the 20th anniversary of her debut!

On July 27, SM Leisure introduced their newest SM STATION venture known as “Our Beloved BoA.” The venture will characteristic numerous artists masking 5 of BoA’s songs, together with “Backyard within the Air” by EXO’s Baekhyun, “Atlantis Princess” by BOL4, “Solely One” by Gallant, “Milky Method” by Red Velvet, and “Tree” by SM Classics.

[#STATION] [‘Our Beloved BoA’] #1. 공중정원 / BAEKHYUN

#2. 아틀란티스 소녀 / 볼빨간사춘기

#3. Solely One / Gallant

#4. Milky Method / Red Velvet

#5. 나무 / SM Classics#보아 #BoA #Our_Beloved_BoA pic.twitter.com/maMcTkvKrV — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) July 26, 2020

BoA first made her debut at 13 years previous on August 25, 2000 with “ID; Peace B.” She has since launched quite a few hits together with “No. 1,” “Atlantis Princess,” “My Title,” “Women on High,” “Solely One,” and plenty of extra. BoA additionally performed a massive function in increasing Ok-pop all through East Asia, particularly along with her success in Japan, the place she grew to become the primary Korean artist to have an album debut on the prime of the Oricon chart.

On prime of her storied profession as a singer, BoA has appeared as a choose on numerous audition applications and has additionally starred in numerous movies and dramas.

Watch BoA within the drama “My Spouse is Having an Affair This Week” under!

