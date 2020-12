EXO’s Baekhyun is making a return!

The singer has revealed that his new launch “Amusement Park” comes out on December 21 at 6 p.m. KST, and he shared the primary teaser pictures.

Baekhyun debuted with EXO in 2012 and went on to make a solo debut in July 2019. Baekhyun’s most up-to-date solo comeback was in Might 2020 together with his second mini album “Delight” and the title observe “Sweet.”