EXO’s Baekhyun Shares Supportive Message And Gift He Received From Lee Soo Man For Solo Comeback

With EXO’s Baekhyun having fun with nice success along with his newest solo album, he obtained a particular message and reward from SM Leisure founder and producer Lee Soo Man.

On Could 27, Baekhyun took to his private Instagram account and wrote, “I obtained the congratulatory message, ‘Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations. You’re superb. Thumbs up!’ and a present, thanks! Producer Lee Soo Man! Mild Soo Man.”

The picture exhibits the wine set that Lee Soo Man despatched to Baekhyun to congratulate him on his profitable solo album.

Baekhyun launched his second solo mini album “Delight” on Could 25 and never solely did he break his private file with over 730,000 inventory pre-orders, however he offered over 600,000 copies within the first day and his title observe “Sweet” topped realtime charts quickly after its launch.

