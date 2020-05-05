EXO’s Baekhyun Shares What He’s Been Doing Lately + Celebrates His Birthday In Advance With Fans

On Might 5, EXO’s Baekhyun held a V Dwell broadcast to speak with followers in honor of Youngsters’s Day in addition to his birthday on Might 6. Earlier than the printed, he talked with followers on Twitter earlier than shifting the Q&A to V Dwell.

Through the broadcast, Baekhyun talked about what he’s been as much as these days, whether or not he’s met with the EXO members just lately, and confirmed a little bit of mukbang (consuming broadcast) and ASMR.

When requested which EXO members he’d met these days, he stated, “A few week in the past, all of us met up collectively. We had enjoyable at Chanyeol’s studio.”

Requested about making YouTube content material, he stated, “I’ll movie extra content material once we’re capable of exit freely. I need to go to a extremely well-known restaurant or a spot the place there’s lots of people and have a meal on my own. I’m inquisitive about whether or not anybody will acknowledge me.”

Whereas attempting out a cake with a number of flavors, Baekhyun laughed at a remark and noticed, “You sound like Kyungsoo [D.O.]. ‘Don’t chew so loudly, Baekhyun.’”

Later, he shared that he was residing in his personal place and was having fun with the method of cleansing these days. “I actually need to attempt Pilates, however I don’t know,” he stated. Are you versatile? I’m not versatile in any respect. I’ve been like this since I used to be younger.”

Additionally on the printed, he tried to do ASMR with some snacks and confirmed off his vocals in some informal tune covers.

Baekhyun just lately participated in SM’s on-line live performance “Past LIVE” with SuperM. On Might 7, he’ll characteristic on BOL4’s pre-release monitor. SM additionally confirmed that Baekhyun is planning to make a solo comeback in Might.

