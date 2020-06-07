EXO’s Baekhyun Takes 3rd Win For “Sweet” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By TWICE, MONSTA X, NCT 127, And More

Congratulations to EXO’s Baekhyun for profitable first place with “Sweet” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop,” and third place went to BOL4’s “Leo” that includes Baekhyun.

Baekhyun’s fellow EXO members Chanyeol, Kai, Sehun, and Chen confirmed up in the course of the encore stage. Watch the winner announcement, encore stage, and Baekhyun’s efficiency of “Sweet” under!

This week’s performers additionally embrace Jo Myeong Seop, GIDONGDAE, woo!ah!, SECRET NUMBER, BVNDIT, ONEWE, DKB, OnlyOneOf, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, TXT, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, VICTON, NCT 127, TWICE, and MONSTA X.

Try the performances under!

Jo Myeong Seop – “When the Flowers Bloom and the Birds Cry”

GIDONGDAE – “Get together Like This”

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

BVNDIT – “JUNGLE”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

OnlyOneOf – “angel”

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok – “Purple Moon”

TXT – “PUMA”

Lovelyz’s Sujeong – “Tiger Eyes”

VICTON – “Mayday”

NCT 127 – “Punch”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

MONSTA X – Intro and “FANTASIA”