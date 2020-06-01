EXO’s Baekhyun Talks About Collaborations, Success Of New Mini Album, Love For Followers, And More

EXO’s Baekhyun appeared on MBC FM4U’s “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Track at Midday” to speak about his second solo mini album, the place he opened up about quite a lot of subjects together with collaborations, album gross sales, and his love for his followers.

Kim Shin Younger first requested about Baekhyun’s newest collaboration with BOL4 titled “Leo” and he mentioned, “Ahn Ji Younger recorded the information and despatched it to me. As quickly as I heard the tune, I cherished it. I’d all the time preferred her voice so I fortunately agreed to the collaboration.” When requested how he chooses his collaborations, Baekhyun defined, “I don’t have any set necessities or something. I don’t get that many collaboration affords however after I do, I take heed to the tune and I’ll take it on if I really feel assured that I’ll be capable to do properly with that singer. As soon as I make that call, our company goes forward and units issues up.” Baekhyun additionally shared that for his subsequent collaboration, he’d wish to work with Lee Moon Sae or take part in an emotional ballad.

Delving into his newest comeback, Kim Shin Younger requested if it feels totally different to come back in first place as EXO and as solo artist Baekhyun, as his second mini album “Delight” has not solely swept numerous weekly album gross sales websites, however it additionally offered over 700,000 copies in its first week. He replied, “Firstly, I actually can’t imagine it. Our followers have already purchased so lots of EXO’s albums that I informed them to not purchase too many and to focus extra on shopping for issues for themselves, like padded jackets for the winter. They didn’t take heed to me and purchased my album.”

He continued to each categorical his gratitude and fear for EXO-L as he mentioned, “I’m anxious that they’ll really feel like shopping for my album is an obligation. I’d be completely happy if our followers used their cash for themselves, after which took what’s left over to buy albums. I hope they received’t see it as an obligation.”

Baekhyun was requested if he had a music present win promise for followers, and he mentioned, “I’ve considered loads of totally different choices. There’s a second in my teaser picture the place I’m wiping off lipstick. I feel I’d try this.”

Alongside together with his album information, Baekhyun set a brand new file whereas on the radio present. Kim Shin Younger mentioned, “True to your standing as a person of many information, you’ve simply set the file for probably the most variety of listeners at one time on an MBC radio present. You’ve set one other file. Representatives of the radio division have even come right here. They mentioned they’ve by no means seen these many individuals listening to a radio present at one time earlier than.”

Baekhyun concluded the phase with the message, “This album was like a problem to me. I wished to take a tough style and add my very own spin to it, and all the love and a spotlight I’ve been receiving makes me so completely happy. I’ll attempt to repay all the love I’ve obtained.”

