EXO’s Baekhyun Talks About Participating In Creative Process For Solo Album “Bambi,” His Love For R&B Style, And More

On March 30, EXO’s Baekhyun participated in an internet press convention for the discharge of his new solo mini album “Bambi.” The press convention was hosted by fellow EXO member Xiumin.

Baekhyun stated, “Every time I launch a brand new album, I take pleasure in seeing a variety of my concepts mirrored inside. I shared a variety of opinions and concepts this time too, so I’m excited and nervous. I’ve turned 30 [Korean age] and so I believed so much about easy methods to present a brand new facet of me. I hope that these ideas can bear the best fruit.”

Together with the title monitor “Bambi,” all of the songs are within the R&B style with the general theme of “love.” Baekhyun stated, “It’s an album that exhibits off ‘Baekhyun’s voice’ by way of a various vary of R&B music. If the previous albums have been cut up about 50-50 between my vocals and the music, this time it’s about 70-30 in favor of my voice.”

He added, “In the previous, I couldn’t do R&B effectively. Though I used to be not as expert, I needed to do a style for my solo music the place I had room to develop. I feel that ‘Baekhyun’s R&B’ is the type that improves because it goes. EXO member D.O. and others advised me that it’s a brand new style only for me. I like the concept of a ‘Baekhyun style,’ so I selected R&B once more. I feel that my tone is the type that varies naturally with every tune. My vocal tone goes effectively with the varied vary of the R&B style.”

Baekhyun additionally talked in regards to the music video for the title monitor. “There was much less give attention to the garments than earlier music movies,” he stated. “I wore leather-based jackets and unfastened white t-shirts. We simplified the garments. It was an idea about wanting cool even with out fancy garments.”

He continued, “It was my thought to get rained on within the music video. The employees members on the company have been frightened about me getting moist within the rain whereas filming exterior. I additionally centered so much on the fedora. You possibly can’t see my face so much within the video. In previous music movies, my face was proven very clearly, however I may really feel a unique form of vibe as soon as we eradicated that. I attempted to not break the general visible picture and emotional vibe.”

Baekhyun shared that “Bambi” represented the transition between a boy and a younger man. “It’s a 180-degree shift from the vibe of ‘Sweet,’” he stated. “There are a variety of totally different emotional expressions within the music video. I believed so much about easy methods to categorical sexiness with out placing an excessive amount of effort. It’s not made plain, however I hope you’ll be able to really feel the maturity of ‘Baekhyun’ at 30 years outdated.”

He stated later, “It’s been nearly 10 years since my debut. My twenties have been a contented time during which I obtained a variety of love. In my twenties, I did forceful form of music. There was a variety of pressure on the pelvis and the again of the neck. Whereas at house, I missed doing live shows, so I watched [some old videos] and EXO’s songs are fairly excessive. I may perceive why EXO’s songs weren’t common at karaoke. However that’s how passionate we have been in our twenties. We did forceful music that got here out swinging. In my 30s, I need to do extra relaxed music that’s comfy to hearken to. That’s probably the most troublesome factor to do.”

Take a look at Baekhyun’s music video for “Bambi” right here!

Supply (1)