EXO’s Baekhyun To Guest On Yoo Jae Suk And Jo Se Ho’s “You Quiz On The Block”

EXO’s Baekhyun is making a visitor look on tvN’s selection present “You Quiz on the Block”!

“You Quiz on the Block” is a program the place the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho speak to civilians on the road and throw them shock quiz questions. Within the current episodes, the hosts have been assembly with celebrities or public figures and listening to their tales reasonably than going out within the streets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 18, Xportsnews reported that Baekhyun had participated within the recording for the present and had enjoyable filming with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

A supply from “You Quiz on the Block” shared to Star Information, “Baekhyun participated within the recording on June 17. His half will air in episode 61.” Episode 61 of “You Quiz on the Block” with Baekhyun’s look is scheduled to air on July 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, Baekhyun just lately made his solo comeback along with his second mini album “Delight” and its title monitor “Sweet.”

