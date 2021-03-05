EXO’s Baekhyun To Make Solo Comeback + Album Release Date Confirmed

Baekhyun is returning with new solo music quickly!

On March 4, Herald POP reported that the EXO member is within the closing levels of preparation for a solo comeback in late March.

In response to the report, a supply from SM Leisure confirmed, “Baekhyun can be releasing a brand new solo album on March 30. Please stay up for it.”

This upcoming launch can be Baekhyun’s first solo album in Korea since “Delight,” which was launched in Could 2020.

Keep tuned for teasers!

