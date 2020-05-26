General News

EXO’s Baekhyun Tops Realtime Charts With Solo Comeback “Sweet”

May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020

EXO’s Baekhyun’s solo comeback has swept most of the main realtime charts in South Korea!

On Might 25 at 6 p.m. KST, Baekhyun launched the title monitor “Sweet” and the mini album “Delight.” As of Might 26 at 1 a.m. KST, “Sweet” has reached No. 1 on the realtime charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada. It additionally ranked No. 22 on FLO’s realtime chart.

Baekhyun took to Instagram to thank followers for the accomplishment. He wrote, “I’m so grateful… Aeris [nickname for EXO-L], be blissful.”

Congratulations to Baekhyun!

