EXO’s Baekhyun, TXT, Seo In Guk, Ailee, And More To Sing For “Doom At Your Service” OST

tvN’s upcoming drama “Doom at Your Service” has revealed the star-studded lineup for its original soundtrack (OST)!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about the love story between a supernatural being named Myul Mang, who causes everything he touches to vanish (played by Seo In Guk), and a woman named Tak Dong Myung, who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate (played by Park Bo Young).

The artists who will be lending their voices to the upcoming OST include EXO’s Baekhyun, TXT, Ailee, Gummy, and Davichi—as well as star Seo In Guk himself, whose contribution to the drama’s soundtrack will mark his first new song in three years.

The “Doom at Your Service” OST will be produced by Music&New, the same company that created the soundtracks for the hit dramas “Descendants of the Sun,” “Beauty Inside,” “Chief of Staff,” and more.

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

