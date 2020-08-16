EXO’s Baekhyun, WINNER’s Song Mino, And More Join Lineup Of International Artists For Music Festival OVERPASS

EXO’s Baekhyun, WINNER’s Song Mino, and Grey will all be performing on the upcoming digital music competition OVERPASS!

OVERPASS was initially scheduled to carry its inaugural live performance in California this previous March, however after suspending the occasion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition’s organizers have in the end determined to maneuver your entire present on-line.

On August 15 native time, OVERPASS introduced its lineup of worldwide performers, which incorporates Baekhyun, Song Mino, and Grey. The three singers might be taking the digital stage alongside Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, James Reid, Phum Viphurit, Pleasure Crookes, SOSUPERSAM, and Curtismith.

OVERPASS might be streamed on September 26 at 11 p.m. KST (7 a.m. PDT). For extra info on tickets, take a look at the competition’s official web site right here.

Watch Baekhyun in “SuperM the Starting” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)