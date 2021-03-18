EXO’s Chanyeol And Jo Dal Hwan Share What They Learned While Filming “The Field” + Chanyeol Says Goodbye Ahead Of Enlistment

Upcoming movie “The Field” starring EXO’s Chanyeol and Jo Dal Hwan held a press convention on March 18 the place the actors talked about their expertise working collectively.

The jukebox musical movie tells the story of Ji Hoon (Chanyeol), a gifted musician that may solely carry out carrying a field over his head, and Min Soo (Jo Dal Hwan), a producer that values success earlier than anything. They set off on the street placing on busking levels and undergo a miraculous expertise. Although they’ve extra variations than similarities, they arrive to grasp one another and heal by way of music.

Chanyeol revealed that it was tough to play his function as a result of Ji Hoon is so totally different from his precise self. He defined, “I discuss so much and act shortly, however Ji Hoon could be very quiet. Typically instances, Jo Dal Hwan can be saying his strains and I’d have to simply stare at him. I actually wished to speak. After stepping into character, I turned calmer and extra critical in my regular life. That feeling was very novel and fascinating.”

Jo Dal Hwan mentioned about his character Min Soo, “I needed to lower out a whole lot of facets from my ordinary appearing fashion, so it was tough and sophisticated. I had a number of discussions with the director concerning the character earlier than going into filming.”

On taking his first main function by way of “The Field,” Chanyeol commented, “It was my first main function, and it was additionally my first time working with Jo Dal Hwan. I wished to study so much, and I used to be additionally very nervous. [Jo Dal Hwan] typically took the lead, and we shared many private conversations as we bought nearer. I realized so much comfortably as we labored collectively.”

Within the movie, Chanyeol takes on the trot style for the primary time, and he additionally showcases his expertise with musical devices. He shared, “After singing trot myself, I bought the thought that it’s a really charming style. It was enjoyable working with the music director. The lyrics are actually enjoyable as properly. I recorded it amidst a vivid environment.” He then mentioned, “Due to my promotions, I didn’t have a lot time to apply enjoying devices, so I felt like I had drifted away from it. However by way of this movie, my ardour for musical devices grew. I bought much more into it after filming ended.”

The music director shared, “I hadn’t seen Chanyeol sing a lot, however his low register could be very good. His voice has a novel high quality to it. I took his voice into consideration when selecting the songs.”

Jo Dal Hwan shared reward for his co-star Chanyeol, saying, “Working with Chanyeol, I associated with and realized so much from his innocence.There was so much to study from his angle towards the workers, focus in appearing, innate tall top, and creative aspect.” He added, “Chanyeol had a particular sort of heat. I used to be typically grateful for him on set. I’m older than Chanyeol, however I truly realized extra from him on set. I are inclined to focus solely on my character, however Chanyeol would go searching his environment and be affected person. I realized that from him.”

Director Yang Jung Woong defined why he forged the 2 actors within the movie. He gave a thumbs up as he shared, “The principle purpose I forged Chanyeol was that I used to be at all times a fan of EXO. His creative aspect captivated me. And I’ve at all times thought that Jo Dal Hwan’s detailed appearing was spectacular. I wished to work with him.”

Beforehand, it was revealed that Chanyeol can be enlisting within the navy on March 29. Chanyeol mentioned about his enlistment, “I’m very honored and relieved that I used to be in a position to meet a pleasant challenge and carry out a film earlier than enlisting. I believe I’ll really feel relaxed after I’ve enlisted as properly. I’m able to go and return in good well being with out getting damage. I’ll be again.”

“The Field” premieres in theaters on March 24.

