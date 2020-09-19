EXO’s Chanyeol And Red Velvet’s Irene Appointed As Ambassadors For Prada

EXO’s Chanyeol and Red Velvet’s Irene have been chosen as ambassadors for the Italian luxurious model Prada!

On September 17, Vogue Korea revealed the movies and pictorial linked to the 2020 Fall/Winter Season Marketing campaign which Chanyeol and Irene participated in as ambassadors.

Within the pictorial, Chanyeol exudes a robust and mature aura with a charismatic gaze to painting the key phrases “surreal basic.” The brand new assortment goes past typical ideas and contains outfits of basic designs with the addition of extravagant colours and graphic prints to precise the idea of “basic’s fantasy.”

Together with her beautiful magnificence and stylish vibe, Irene skillfully portrays the key phrases “surreal glamour.” The idea emphasizes girls’s energy and pure allure by means of refreshing outfits. The type additionally displays the multifaceted sides of girls.

Anticipation is already rising for Chanyeol’s and Irene’s numerous promotions sooner or later as ambassadors representing a well-known model with their nice trend sense and widespread international affect.

