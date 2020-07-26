EXO’s Chanyeol, Baekhyun, And Kai Talk About Their Songs Being Challenging On “Superb Saturday”

EXO’s Chanyeol, Baekhyun, and Kai responded wittily to the “Superb Saturday” solid’s complaints that their songs had been too troublesome to listen to the lyrics to.

The three EXO members appeared as company on the July 25 broadcast of the tvN selection present, which contains a mounted solid and company listening to music lyrics and writing them down as precisely as attainable.

EXO’s songs had appeared six instances on the present earlier than. The solid had succeeded 3 times and failed 3 times, leading to a hit fee of 50 p.c. A lot of the troublesome elements had come from Chanyeol’s rap elements.

Requested in regards to the cause that their songs had been so troublesome, Kai stated, “I heard that you just succeeded when it was my half. I attempt to pronounce the phrases as clearly as attainable as a way to convey the lyrics, however these two [Chanyeol and Baekhyun] add a little bit of flirtatiousness after they sing.”

Chanyeol stated, “I mirrored loads after I heard that the solid wasn’t in a position to get the reply. I believed that different folks would additionally not have the ability to perceive the lyrics with out trying them up. When Sehun and I recorded ‘1 Billion Views,’ I made certain to pronounce every part correctly.”

Baekhyun was additionally requested which member would do one of the best on the present. He replied, “I believe Kai might be very unhealthy at it. Chanyeol has huge ears, so he ought to most likely hear nicely. I’m quick-witted, so I’ll catch something that sounds related.”

