EXO’s Chanyeol Confirmed To Enlist In The Military Next Month

Chanyeol’s enlistment date has been introduced.

On February 26, SM Leisure confirmed, “Chanyeol can be enlisting as an energetic responsibility soldier on March 29.” The company continued, “His enlistment location and time is not going to be revealed, and no particular occasions will happen.”

He would be the fifth EXO member to enlist following Xiumin and D.O. who’ve already been discharged and Suho and Chen who’re at present serving.

Forward of his enlistment information, Chanyeol lately wrote a letter opening as much as followers and expressing gratitude.

