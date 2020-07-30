EXO’s Chanyeol Confirmed To Star In His 1st Korean Film

Prepare: EXO’s Chanyeol is getting ready to tackle his first starring position in a Korean film!

On July 30, SM Leisure formally confirmed that Chanyeol could be starring within the upcoming movie “The Field” (literal title). The company said, “Chanyeol has determined to look within the jukebox highway film ‘The Field’ and is at the moment within the technique of figuring out the main points.”

“The Field” is a jukebox musical movie about an aspiring singer and a washed-up music producer who was once an enormous shot within the business. Collectively, they embark on a musical journey that shall be directed by Yang Jung Woong, the chief producer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and shutting ceremonies.

Not solely will Chanyeol be starring within the film within the position of the aspiring singer, however he may even be personally collaborating in rearranging the songs that he shall be singing within the movie.

Though Chanyeol beforehand starred within the Chinese language film “So I Married My Anti-Fan,” “The Field” will mark his very first starring position in a Korean movie. The film is at the moment scheduled to start filming someday in mid-to-late August.

