EXO’s Chanyeol Enlists In The Military

EXO’s Chanyeol has enlisted within the army at this time (March 29).

Chanyeol will obtain 4 weeks of primary army coaching earlier than being assigned to a unit to function an lively responsibility soldier. The time and site of his enlistment was saved non-public.

Previous to enlisting, Chanyeol shared a photograph of himself carrying D.O.‘s watch. He wrote within the caption, “Goodbye,” together with the hashtag, “Kyung Soo’s [D.O.’s] watch.”

The day earlier than his enlistment, Chanyeol wrote on EXO’s fan neighborhood, “I’ll be again safely. Don’t fear about me.” He made his final public look on the press convention for his movie “The Field.”

Chanyeol is the fifth EXO member to enlist after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, and Chen. The estimated date of his army discharge is September 28, 2022.

Wishing him a secure service!

Watch Chanyeol in “So I Married My Anti-Fan“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)