EXO’s Chanyeol Opens Up To Fans In Letter

EXO’s Chanyeol has expressed his emotions in his first letter to followers EXO-L since a controversy 4 months in the past when accusations had been made about his private life.

On February 24, Chanyeol shared a publish on EXO’s fan group. He mentions receiving letters from followers on his November 27 birthday and likewise being congratulated on the ninth anniversary of the day he was revealed as a member of EXO, which was on February 23, 2012.

Hey. That is Chanyeol.

I’m writing to EXO-L for the primary time shortly.

To start with, I needed to say that I’m sorry for inflicting concern to EXO-L, who’ve waited a very long time.

I’ve felt so really sorry that I couldn’t specific it in writing and I assumed lots about EXO-L throughout that point. I fearful and thought lots about how I might specific my emotions to EXO-L in phrases.

I used to be so grateful for the posts and letters of assist you despatched me on my birthday. As I learn every of them, I felt much more sorry and grateful.

I assumed lots about how I can defend the dear hearts of EXO-L and the way I could make it as much as you as nicely, and I mirrored on how I cannot trigger you are concerned once more.

Additionally, I’ll do my finest to make it clear that you weren’t incorrect to imagine in me. It’s a day later, however I as soon as once more sincerely thank all those that all the time remembered my first begin.. and now that point has handed, congratulated me on my ninth anniversary.

I additionally keep in mind and can always remember my begin, 9 years in the past. I received’t neglect my mindset from that point.

I’ll undoubtedly defend all of the beneficiant love that you simply’ve despatched me. EXO-L, please all the time keep wholesome. Thanks.