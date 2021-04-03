General News

EXO’s Chanyeol Releases Teaser Images For SM STATION Track “Tomorrow”

April 3, 2021
EXO’s Chanyeol can be releasing a brand new music via SM Station!

On April 3, EXO’s official twitter account unveiled two teaser photographs for his upcoming monitor “Tomorrow.” Within the photographs, Chanyeol stands in the midst of the road with the metropolis as his backdrop.

“Tomorrow” can be launched on April 6 at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at the pictures beneath!

Chanyeol enlisted within the navy on March 29 and is the fifth EXO member to enlist after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, and Chen. The estimated date of his navy discharge is September 28, 2022.

