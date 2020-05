SM Leisure has introduced a brand new collaboration between its artists Raiden and EXO’s Chanyeol!

On Could 7 at midnight KST, it was shared that DJ and producer Raiden and Chanyeol have teamed up for a collaboration. Their single “Yours” may also characteristic Lee Hi and Changmo!

“Yours” is due out on Could 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for more information!