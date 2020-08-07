EXO’s Chanyeol To Feature On Rothy’s Upcoming Single

EXO’s Chanyeol has joined forces with Rothy for her new single!

On August 7, Rothy’s company Dorothy Firm introduced, “EXO’s Chanyeol totally participated in Rothy’s upcoming digital single ‘Ocean View,’ which shall be launched on August 13, as a that includes artist.”

“By way of the assembly of those two gifted artists, they have been in a position to create even richer music,” continued the company, “and [their song] will give listeners cheerful power this summer time.”

Chanyeol has a robust observe file in the case of collaborating with feminine artists—he beforehand teamed up with Punch on the smash hit “Keep With Me” and most lately featured on Lee Solar Hee’s “Anbu“—which has added to the anticipation for his upcoming collaboration with Rothy.

Veteran singer Shin Seung Hoon, who first found Rothy and nurtured her expertise as a producer, is claimed to have first recommended the collaboration to Chanyeol. In line with Dorothy Firm, after Shin Seung Hoon performed “Ocean View” for him at a social gathering, Chanyeol readily accepted on the spot.

Rothy’s digital single “Ocean View” will drop on August 13 at 6 p.m. KST. Try her first teasers beneath!

Watch Chanyeol in his Chinese language movie “So I Married My Anti-Fan” with English subtitles right here:

