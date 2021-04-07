General News

EXO’s Chanyeol Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “Tomorrow”

April 7, 2021
EXO’s Chanyeol’s brand-new single “Tomorrow” is making a splash across the globe!

On March 6 at 6 p.m. KST, Chanyeol launched “Tomorrow” by means of SM Station. The tune soared to the highest of iTunes charts in 24 international locations throughout the globe, together with Greece, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Poland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Latvia, India, Cambodia, Bulgaria, Laos, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Peru, Oman, Mauritius, Columbia, and Chile.

Chanyeol ready “Tomorrow” for his followers earlier than enlisting within the army, and it’s a minimal acoustic pop tune with candid lyrics about one’s future.

Congratulations to Chanyeol!

