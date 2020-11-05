General News

EXO’s Chen Is Beaming In First Military Photo

November 5, 2020
A photograph of EXO’s Chen within the navy has been revealed!

On November 4, the navy shared images of their new recruits together with Chen. Chen is surrounded by his fellow troopers and has a shiny smile on his face.

Chen enlisted on October 26 after releasing his solo single “Hi there” on October 15. As soon as he completes his primary coaching, he’ll function an energetic responsibility soldier. At the moment, EXO’s Xiumin, D.O., and Suho are additionally finishing up their necessary navy duties.

