EXO’s Chen, Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Heize, And More To Sing OST For “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has already lined up a tremendous roster of artists for its unique soundtrack (OST)!

“Do You Like Brahms” is a drama about classical music college students that stars Kim Min Jae as a genius pianist and Park Eun Bin as a violinist scholar who’s older than her fellow college students after altering her targets in life.

On August 27, Nyam Nyam Leisure, the corporate in command of producing the drama’s OST, confirmed that Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon, EXO’s Chen, 10cm, g.o.d, Heize, and Punch have been the primary lineup of artists for the soundtrack.

Hit producer Track Dong Woon, who labored as a basic producer on the OSTs for “Resort Del Luna,” “It’s Okay, That’s Love,” “Descendants of the Solar,” and “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo (Moon Lovers),” can be working on the OST for “Do You Like Brahms?” as effectively. Track Dong Woon additionally labored on 4 of the hit songs from the “Goblin” OST, together with Ailee’s “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow,” Chanyeol and Punch’s “Keep With Me,” Crush’s “Stunning,” and Soyou’s “I Miss You.”

Nyam Nyam Leisure additionally said that there can be a second lineup of artists introduced at a later date.

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 and can be obtainable on Viki.

