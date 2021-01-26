EXO’s D.O. Shares Future Plans Following Military Discharge

EXO’s D.O. not too long ago interacted along with his followers by way of V Reside broadcast!

On January 26, the idol-turned-actor answered varied questions from followers and gave an replace relating to plans for his music and performing actions.

He began off by saying, “Whats up, I’ve safely returned from the army. I actually need to thank everybody for ready for me.”

D.O. shared future plans for his performing profession. He stated, “I’m filming a film known as ‘The Moon‘ (tentative title). I can’t let you know the small print but, but it surely’s actually enjoyable. So I hope everybody seems ahead to it.”

Then he talked about his music profession and shared, “Personally, there have been many issues I needed to do whereas I used to be within the army. I attempted studying tips on how to play the guitar, however actually, I used to be too busy cooking to observe it rather a lot. However I’m going to attempt it once more, so I’m taking classes now. I additionally need to share music with you, so I’m earnestly planning for that.”

D.O. additionally talked about his solo album. He stated, “I’m working exhausting on it. The songs are prepared, and I’m engaged on the lyrics. As soon as the lyrics are completed, I’ll document the songs and let everybody hear them.” When a fan requested when the album might be prepared, he replied, “I’m undecided. It will likely be out when it’s all full. I’ll do my greatest to rush up and launch it.”

Sehun appeared within the reside session and introduced, “Everybody, Kyungsoo (D.O.’s actual identify) hyung is again from the army.” They talked about what totally different matters, and Sehun helped D.O. repair the digicam. Sehun requested what D.O. will do subsequent, and D.O. laughed sheepishly as he admitted he didn’t know.

Lastly, D.O. stated, “I did a reside V session as a result of I needed to let everybody know I got here again safely. It’s late, so good night time. Eat plenty of scrumptious meals and at all times be wholesome. I hope you all might be pleased. I’ll work exhausting to arrange [for my future activities] and develop into an individual who is usually a optimistic affect to others. So please look ahead to it. Thanks.”

Following his army discharge, D.O. unveiled a reside clip video for his track “That’s Okay,” which was launched on July 1, 2019, the day of his enlistment. Test it out right here!

Whereas ready for D.O.’s new performing undertaking, watch his drama “100 Days My Prince“:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)