EXO’s D.O. Shares Sweet Message After Discharge From Military Service

January 25, 2021
EXO’s D.O. is again from army service!

On January 25, D.O. was formally discharged from his obligatory army service in accordance with COVID-19 protocol. This implies he was discharged immediately from his closing depart with out returning to the bottom.

D.O. expressed his gratitude to followers by means of a handwritten message posted on the fan neighborhood Lysn. His message learn, “I’ve been discharged from the army. Thanks for ready for such a very long time. I’ll work exhausting. Keep wholesome everybody!”

D.O. enlisted in July 2019 as an lively responsibility soldier and took part within the army musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title) throughout his service. He’s the second member to finish his army responsibility after Xiumin, who was discharged the earlier month.

He’s additionally set to star within the upcoming movie “The Moon” (tentative title) alongside veteran actor Sol Kyung Gyu.

Welcome again, D.O.!

