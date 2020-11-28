EXO’s Kai And Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon Top Weekly Buzzworthy Non-Drama Cast Members Ranking

EXO’s Kai takes the highest spot on the weekly record of most buzzworthy non-drama solid members!

On the rating for the week of November 16 to 22, as compiled by Good Knowledge Company, Kai takes No. 1 after he confirmed his dwelling and each day life throughout his look on the November 20 episode of MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”).

Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon is No. 2 following her first episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday” as a set solid member airing on November 21. Yoo Jae Suk rose 28 locations to take No. 3 on the chart whereas starring on the MBC present “How Do You Play?”

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV present solid members for the third week of November are:

1. Kai (“House Alone”)

2. Taeyeon (“Wonderful Saturday”)

3. Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

4. MUSHVENOM (Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 9”)

5. Lee Min Jung (JTBC’s “Tenting Vibes”)

6. Im Younger Woong (TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle”)

7. Jaejae (MBC’s “Radio Star”)

8. Mirani (“Present Me the Cash 9”)

9. Woman’s Day’s Hyeri (“Wonderful Saturday”)

10. Younger Tak (“Love Name Middle”)

In the meantime, “Present Me the Cash 9” tops the record of buzzworthy non-drama tv exhibits for the fourth week in a row! It’s adopted by “Wonderful Saturday” in No. 2 and “House Alone” in No. 3.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV exhibits for the week are:

1. “Present Me the Cash 9” – 10.25 p.c

2. “Wonderful Saturday” – 4.48 p.c

3. “House Alone” – 3.46 p.c

4. SBS’s “Operating Man” – 3.19 p.c

5. JTBC’s “Sing Once more” – 3.18 p.c

6. “Love Name Middle” – 2.95 p.c

7. MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 2.79 p.c

8. “How Do You Play?” – 2.67 p.c

9. KBS2’s “2 Days & 1 Evening 4” – 2.55 p.c

10. tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” – 2.36 p.c

The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about non-drama TV exhibits which might be presently on air or set to air quickly.

Watch “House Alone” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)