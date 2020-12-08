EXO’s Kai Compares Solo And Group Promotions, Tells Story About His “Residence Alone” (“I Live Alone”) Look, And More

EXO’s Kai spoke about making his solo debut and extra whereas on the December 8 episode of “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time”!

It was Kai’s first time on a radio present on his personal, and he stated, “I’m all the time happening radio exhibits so I shouldn’t be nervous, however since I’m being referred to as a rookie, I really feel extra nervous for no actual motive and suppose, ‘I shouldn’t make a mistake.’”

Kai is thought for being a fashionista, and he shared that he does care about his style even when he’s dressing comfortably. When requested to point out off his full outfit that day, which he and the host had described as a “boyfriend look,” Kai laughed as he confirmed that he was carrying no socks and his heels have been folding down the backs of his footwear. He shared, “My ft don’t get sweaty so if I put on socks it’s uncomfortable like the sensation of carrying gloves,” he stated. “That’s why I don’t put on socks.”

Kai was additionally requested about how he usually carries a bag. “I normally carry round my pockets and cellphone with me, but when I put them in my pocket then I usually lose them,” he stated. “It’s good if I’ve bought a bag as a result of I don’t lose them. I’ve about 10 luggage that I can keep it up my shoulder.”

On the subject of how his debuts with EXO and SuperM and as a solo artist felt totally different, Kai stated, “I didn’t know a factor after I debuted with EXO. I used to be 19 years outdated and I used to be identical to a child getting into the world. With SuperM’s debut, I had already been lively earlier than so I wasn’t extremely nervous and it didn’t really feel very new. As a substitute I needed to be extra ready and present an improved model of myself. With my solo debut, I solely have to point out myself. So the fact of it hits me a bit extra now.”

Kai additionally talked about his latest look on the fact present “Residence Alone” (“I Live Alone”), when he confirmed himself at residence. His day included caring for his rambunctious niece and nephew. Kai shared on the radio present that he’s shut along with his sisters and spends numerous time with them. “I take pleasure in spending time with my household,” he stated.

“My mom came to visit to my place lately and he or she hadn’t stopped streaming my tune,” shared Kai. “That was so cute and I used to be so grateful. She says issues like, ‘How might I give start to a son like this?’ She tells me to take it straightforward and watch out with my physique.”

On the most important distinction between selling with fellow group members and as a solo artist, Kai stated, “It feels probably the most lonely and empty after I’m consuming.”

“Throughout group promotions, we will order numerous various things and share it collectively, however now after I simply order one factor to eat, it makes me consider the members,” he stated. “Additionally, after I don’t have power within the mornings, I really feel lonely and it appears like a disgrace. However, it’s good after I wish to be alone and after I don’t like noise, and it offers me time to focus.”

Choi Hwa Jung stated that she’d seen a brand new facet of him on selection tv, and Kai spoke about how he had gained a lift of confidence after a clip of him on “Ask Us Something” had gone viral. “If I’m invited on selection exhibits, then I wish to try this,” he stated. “Earlier than I went on that present, my mates referred to as me enjoyable however nobody believed it. My followers didn’t consider it both, however now they consider it little by little.”

The DJ additionally talked about how his niece and nephew had teased him lots throughout their filming for “Residence Alone.” Kai defined, “They’re not normally like that however I feel the children understood how tv exhibits work. After it was over, they stated that they’d wish to go on tv once more if I do.” He stated, “They don’t normally joke round like that after I’m resting, however they perceive that it was a TV present and joked round extra that day.”

Kai additionally shared, “Once I consider winter, the tune that I consider is EXO’s ‘First Snow.’ It’s recent and the tune is actually good.”

He went on to say, “One of the best factor I did this yr was launch my album. It actually took about eight months. I’m glad that I might launch it this yr.”

Kai made his solo debut on November 30 along with his first solo mini album and the title monitor “Mmmh.” Take a look at the music video right here!

