EXO’s Kai Sports His New Collection With Gucci And Talks About Living Up To Followers’ Expectations

EXO’s Kai has graced the duvet of Esquire’s March concern!

Lower than a 12 months after Kai joined Esquire Korea for the journal’s October concern, the artist returned to disclose the Kai x Gucci Capsule Collection for the primary time.

Through the quick interval in between, Kai launched his solo profession with “Mmmh.” He defined, “Because the first plans began in March, I ready for about eight months. I used to be within the midst of preparations throughout our final picture shoot. I contemplated quite a bit on how I can ship my voice to followers in a brand new method when it’s already acquainted to them. On the identical time, the method needed to be comparatively acquainted as a result of it might be the primary time the general public would hear solely my voice. I labored quite a bit to discover a center floor between new however acquainted. I’m proud that lots of people acknowledge my voice and benefit from the tune. I’ll really feel much less pressured once I launch my subsequent album or tune.”

Relating to his followers, Kai commented, “My followers have excessive requirements. Liking me already signifies that their requirements aren’t typical. I’m kidding, however my followers actually do take note of the fantastic particulars. There should be varied causes as to why they like me, proper? I believe that I have to fulfill all these causes, and I’ve an enormous want to match these small particulars. Whether or not or not it’s dance, singing, style, or whatnot, I wish to give followers the sense of satisfaction that I get myself. With the intention to do this, I’ve to place in plenty of effort.”

Because the pictorial was in honor of Kai’s first assortment with Gucci, the artist additionally commented on his outfits. He acknowledged, “The Kai Capsule Collection is a set that embodies my favourite animal, a bear. Gucci is a luxurious model and it doesn’t give off the sensation that it’s one thing you put on usually in your on a regular basis life. However with the lovable bear, it appears far more informal. I believe you’ll be able to specific your type extra adorably as a result of there are bears in every single place. Individuals from various age ranges can put on it of their on a regular basis lives too.”

Kai has been Gucci’s international ambassador for 2 years. Now with a set named after him beneath his belt, Kai had some phrases for Gucci. He mentioned, “That is the primary time Gucci has launched a set with a Korean movie star. I’m extremely grateful and simply as thrilled. It’s not simple to have a set along with your title. It’s an enormous alternative and an act of fortune, so I’m at a lack of phrases to explain how comfortable I’m that it got here to me.”

Kai additional defined that the occasion means a lot extra to him as a result of whereas he was a trainee, he by no means imagined such a chance would come to him. He additionally talked about that he was extremely touched when the model despatched him a espresso truck in celebration of his solo promotions at his final on-line fan assembly. Kai additional defined, “Actually, I didn’t know they might really ship one, so I used to be touched.” With amusing, he mentioned, “Really, I actually wished to brag about it.”

On making selection present appearances, Kai mentioned, “At first I used to be nervous, and it was burdensome to must be humorous, however I’m having fun with it today. I additionally like that extra individuals are attending to know me. Actually, I don’t know if I’m humorous, but it surely’s attention-grabbing to know that lots of people discover me humorous.” With offline actions being restricted as a consequence of social distancing measures, Kai shared that he was glad about collaborating in selection exhibits to proceed interacting with followers.

