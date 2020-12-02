EXO’s Kai Tops iTunes Charts Around The Globe With Solo Debut Album “KAI”

EXO’s Kai has achieved a powerful feat!

On November 30 at 6 p.m. KST, Kai dropped his first mini album “KAI” and made his official solo debut.

After its launch, “KAI” rose to the highest of iTunes Prime Albums charts in 50 international locations together with Canada, France, Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Singapore, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Bahrain, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Bolivia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The album additionally took high spots on digital album gross sales charts for China’s QQ Music, KuGou Music, and Kuwo Music.

Congratulations to Kai!

