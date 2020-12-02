General News

EXO’s Kai Tops iTunes Charts Around The Globe With Solo Debut Album “KAI”

December 2, 2020
1 Min Read

EXO’s Kai has achieved a powerful feat!

On November 30 at 6 p.m. KST, Kai dropped his first mini album “KAI” and made his official solo debut.

After its launch, “KAI” rose to the highest of iTunes Prime Albums charts in 50 international locations together with Canada, France, Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Singapore, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Bahrain, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Bolivia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The album additionally took high spots on digital album gross sales charts for China’s QQ Music, KuGou Music, and Kuwo Music.

Congratulations to Kai!

Try the music video for the title observe “Mmmh” right here!

Additionally watch Kai’s 2016 drama “Choco Financial institution” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.