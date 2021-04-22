EXO’s Kai, VIXX’s Ravi, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, And More Join “Amazing Saturday” Idol Spin-Off

TVing original show “Idol Dictation Contest” (literal title), which is a spin-off of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” has revealed the lineup of idols appearing on the show!

The program will follow the same format as “Amazing Saturday” where the cast members have to correctly write down the lyrics they hear in order to win the opportunity to try delicious food from markets all around Korea. The difference is that “Idol Dictation Contest” will star idols instead of the usual cast members. MC Boom and mukbang (eating broadcast) YouTuber Small-mouthed Haetnim from “Amazing Saturday” are the only members from the tvN show who are also joining the spin-off.

The idols appearing on the show are Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, comedian Lee Jin Ho, Jaejae, VIXX’s Ravi, EXO’s Kai, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, Golden Child’s Jangjun, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na.

Producing director (PD) Lee Tae Kyung of “Idol Dictation Contest” commented, “We wrapped up filming the first episode well thanks to the members who did a great job. Eunhyuk initially claimed he would not perform well, but he took responsibility as the eldest and did unexpectedly well. Kai and Ravi showed overflowing determination but no results to back up their passion. At the same time, the two best friends were busy keeping each other in check. As long-time K-pop fans, Jaejae and Seungkwan led the atmosphere and exploded with energy during the games for snacks. Ye Na, who has worked with Jaejae on ‘Girls’ High School Mystery Class,’ surprised the others with her quick wit. Mijoo exhibited infinite stamina and humor, heating up the set. Lee Jin Ho and Jangjun formed a ‘comedy line’ like Moon Se Yoon and Kim Dong Hyun of ‘Amazing Saturday,’ while Boom lost his voice trying to match their unrelenting energy throughout the recording.”

The PD asked viewers to look forward to the unique characters of the cast members and the fun chemistry between them as well.

“Idol Dictation Contest” will premiere on May 21.

In the meantime, watch Ravi on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” with subtitles here!

Watch Now

Source (1)