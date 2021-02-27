General News

EXO’s “Ko Ko Bop” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 300 Million Views

February 27, 2021
1 Min Read

EXO has hit the 300 million mark with one other music video!

On February 28 at precisely 2 a.m. KST, EXO’s music video for “Ko Ko Bop” hit 300 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to take action after “Monster” and “Love Shot.”

EXO initially launched the music video for “Ko Ko Bop” on July 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the tune simply over three years, seven months, and 9 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to EXO!

Watch the mesmerizing music video for “Ko Ko Bop” once more under:

