EXO’s “Love Shot” MV has now been seen 300 million occasions on YouTube!

The group launched “Love Shot” on December 13, 2018 because the title observe to their repackaged model of their fifth full album “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo.” On August 19, the MV hit 300 million views!

“Love Shot” is EXO’s second music video to succeed in the milestone, following “Monster.”

Have a good time by watching “Love Shot” once more beneath!