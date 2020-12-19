General News

EXO’s “Love Shot” Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 350 Million Views

December 19, 2020
EXO’s “Love Shot” has hit 350 million views on YouTube!

“Love Shot” was launched on December 13, 2018 because the title monitor to EXO’s repackaged model of their fifth full album “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo.” The music video for the tune reached 350 million views on December 18, taking about two years and 4 days.

“Love Shot” is now EXO’s second music video to realize the feat, following “Monster.” It’s additionally their quickest MV to take action, after “Monster” took about 4 years, 4 months, and 7 days to succeed in the milestone.

Watch “Love Shot” once more beneath!

