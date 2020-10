EXO has joined the 350 million views membership with “Monster”!

“Monster” is the title monitor for EXO’s third studio album “EX’ACT,” and the MV got here out on June 9, 2016 at midnight KST. On October 16, “Monster” reached 350 million views on YouTube, turning into the group’s first MV to take action.

Congratulations to EXO! Have fun by watching the music video once more beneath: