EXO’s Sehun And Chanyeol Evaluate Kang Ho Dong’s “Growl” Dance Cover And Offer Pointers

EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol made an look on JTBC’s new “Ask Us Something” spin-off program!

This system follows every “Ask Us Something” member as they attend “After-Faculty Actions” (literal title) to be taught numerous new expertise by means of after-school courses.

The primary member up is Kang Ho Dong, who has enlisted the assistance of Tremendous Junior‘s Shindong to discover ways to dance like an idol. The 2 name themselves Dong Dong Shin Ki as a reference to TVXQ, who’re referred to as Dong Bang Shin Ki in Korean.

The second episode of the spin-off, which aired on July 18, featured Kang Ho Dong persevering with his lesson of studying EXO’s “Growl.” Shindong defined that in his opinion, Kang Ho Dong had plenty of potential and regarded actually good, however that others may not assume the identical. To seek out out what different consultants thought, they determined to movie his dance to EXO’s “Growl” and Park Jin Younger‘s “She Was Fairly,” then ship it to varied leisure companies.

Shindong later determined to ship the clip to all of the idol members he knew who have been “representatives of dance,” together with EXO’s Kai, Sehun, and Chanyeol; TVXQ‘s Yunho; SM Leisure founder Lee Soo Man; JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Younger; Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk; and Kim Jong Min.

After watching the video, Kai responded by textual content, “What? Why is he so good at dancing? He has good rhythm, he’s proper on beat, the dance strikes are clear, and he transitions seamlessly to the subsequent transfer. He’s actually so good. I actually see potential. On condition that that is his first time dancing to this, isn’t he a genius?”

Nonetheless, he added, “Nevertheless it’s so humorous as a result of his hat appears just like the dried laver in rice balls.”

Yunho’s texts learn, “Ah! That is humorous. He’s sort of good, nevertheless it’s a bit iffy. He’s actually good, however there’s one thing I can’t put into phrases. Iffiness? He does have plenty of potential, although.”

In the meantime, Eunhyuk replied, “I can’t watch this till the tip,” and Shindong requested why. Referencing a spread present Kang Ho Dong used to host, Eunhyuk hilariously shared, “It appears like a person with a very emotional backstory appeared on ‘Star King’ and ready a dance for somebody for the primary time in his life.”

Lastly, EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol watched the video collectively, and so they recorded their reactions and suggestions for Kang Ho Dong on digital camera. Whereas initially expressing amazement that the clip was filmed so professionally, the 2 instantly started laughing as soon as Chanyeol commented, “It sort of appears like an elementary faculty scholar is dancing. He’s so cute.”

Sehun added, “However this dance is too laborious to actually specific feeling.” Chanyeol agreed, saying, “I nonetheless can’t correctly do that dance.”

As they watched his second dance to “She Was Fairly,” they complimented Kang Ho Dong’s rhythm and remarked that this vibe matched him higher.

After watching each clips, Chanyeol shared, “I appreciated that his character was very outlined, his facial expressions have been good, and watching him places you in a greater temper.” Sehun continued, “He emphasised the important thing factors [of the dance] very well,” earlier than including, “However personally, I want he wouldn’t dance to ‘Growl.’ I want he wouldn’t begin out with ‘Growl’ from the start. I believe he ought to benefit from the enjoyable of dancing first, after which advance to more durable ranges.” Chanyeol emphasised, “Even after seven years, ‘Growl’ remains to be laborious for me.”

For “She Was Fairly,” Sehun defined that he wanted to enlarge and extra highly effective actions. Chanyeol continued, “As soon as your physique begins to just accept the idea of dancing—which my physique hasn’t completed but—[it will get easier]. Since I can do it, I imagine it is possible for you to to do it too. I really like you.”

Watch a current episode of “Ask Us Something” beneath!

