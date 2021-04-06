EXO’s Sehun And Girl’s Day’s Yura Confirmed To Join Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong’s New Drama

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong’s upcoming drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation) has confirmed extra forged members!

On April 6, it was reported that EXO’s Sehun and Girl’s Day’s Yura can be taking over supporting roles within the drama, and the experiences had been confirmed by Sehun’s company SM Leisure and Yura’s company Superior ENT.

Starring the primary forged Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Web optimization, and Kim Joo Heon, the upcoming drama will inform tales of emotional love and breakups.

As beforehand revealed, Song Hye Kyo will play Ha Younger Eun, a supervisor of the design crew at a vogue label, whereas Choi Hee Web optimization is a director of the design crew. Jang Ki Yong is the photographer Yoon Jae Guk, and Kim Joo Heon will play PR firm CEO Seok Do Hoon.

Sehun’s character is a brand new designer on the vogue label the place he’ll work underneath Ha Younger Eun and Choi Hee Web optimization. Yura will play Hye Rin, a well-liked movie star with a big social media following.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is written by Je In, who beforehand penned “Misty.” The director is Lee Gil Bok, who beforehand labored on “My Love From the Star,” “Vagabond,” and “Dr. Romantic 2.”

The drama will start filming in April and is scheduled to air by way of SBS within the second half of this 12 months.

