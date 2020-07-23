EXO’s Sehun Becomes A Shareholder Of eSports Company APESPORTS

On July 22, the eSports firm APESPORTS acknowledged that EXO’s Sehun had joined them as a shareholder.

Kim Okay Jin, the chief of video games at APESPORTS, stated, “eSports incorporates parts of sports activities and leisure, so we consider will probably be an enormous assist to have Sehun onboard, who has conquered the worldwide market in leisure as an EXO member. Please sit up for how Sehun’s help will develop SeolHaeOne Prince into a worldwide group.”

APESPORTS is an eSports firm that runs SeolHaeOne Prince, knowledgeable recreation group that’s energetic in numerous eSports corresponding to League of Legends, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Teamfight Ways, Valorant, and extra.

For his or her participation within the upcoming 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) competitors, APESPORTS teamed up with Kolon Industries FnC within the style trade, Seol Hae Received within the leisure trade, and numerous well-known eSports groups all over the world. APESPORTS can also be rising their competitiveness by increasing the schooling trade by means of a partnership with ALPACO and establishing a top-class pro-gamer academy.

Sehun is at the moment selling with Chanyeol as a part of EXO-SC, who launched their first studio album, “1 Billion Views.”

