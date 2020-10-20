EXO’s Sehun Becomes The New Face Of Dior Men + Talks About His Fashion Sense

EXO’s Sehun is gorgeous in Dior!

Sehun lately participated in a photograph shoot with vogue journal Esquire as the brand new ambassador of world vogue model Dior Men. Sehun is all clad in Dior Men’s Winter 2020-21 assortment impressed by the British designer Judy Blame.

In a mini interview following the capturing, Sehun shared about vogue, “I discovered it enjoyable to match colours.” Requested how he often attire, he answered, “Usually, I want snug garments which can be the exact opposite of our stage outfits.”

