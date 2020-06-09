EXO’s Sehun In Talks To Join Main Cast Of “The Pirates” Sequel

Followers could also be seeing EXO’s Sehun on the large display screen quickly!

On June 9, it was reported that Sehun could be becoming a member of the upcoming “The Pirates” sequel. In response, a supply from SM Leisure said, “It’s true that Sehun has obtained a suggestion to seem in ‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ (literal title). He’s positively contemplating the supply however nothing has been determined but.”

Sehun is alleged to be in talks to tackle a main function within the movie as a good-looking pirate who makes a speciality of archery. He has beforehand appeared within the net film “Dokgo Rewind” and if he agrees to tackle the function, this will likely be his large display screen debut.

The upcoming movie would be the sequel to the 2014 hit movie “The Pirates,” which starred Son Ye Jin and Kim Nam Gil and drew in over 8.6 million moviegoers. Chae Soo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, and Kwon Sang Woo are all in talks to seem within the sequel, and filming is ready to start in late July.

Keep tuned for extra updates!

Supply (1) (2)