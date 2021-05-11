EXO’s Sehun Reveals He Gets Around 100 Calls A Day From Sasaengs

EXO’s Sehun has called out sasaengs (overly-obsessive fans) who continue to invade his personal privacy.

On May 10, Sehun held a live broadcast through his personal Instagram. During the broadcast, he shared that Chanyeol and Baekhyun were doing well in their military service, although he had yet to contact Baekhyun.

However, during the broadcast, Sehun received a call from a sasaeng. He shared, “Please, don’t call. I really get around 100 calls a day, but I purposefully don’t change my number. It’s because I still get calls when I change my number. That’s even more bothersome, so I don’t change it.”

Since a long time ago, the EXO members have expressed their hardships over sasaeng fans, and Sehun once left a warning message on his personal Instagram.

Recently, EXO announced that they would be returning with a new special album called “Don’t Fight the Feeling.”

