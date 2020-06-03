EXO’s Suho, BTOB’s Ilhoon, Yook Sungjae, Hyunsik, And PENTAGON’s Jinho Pose In New Military Photos

BTOB’s Ilhoon’s first pictures from the army had been revealed! Additionally shared had been new pictures of EXO’s Suho, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik, and PENTAGON’s Jinho.

On June 2, the Korea Military Coaching Heart uploaded pictures of their latest recruits, which incorporates Ilhoon. Ilhoon enlisted privately on Might 28, and he’ll function a public service employee after 4 weeks of primary coaching. He’s the final BTOB member to enlist following Hyunsik and Yook Sungjae, who additionally just lately enlisted. Discover the earlier army pictures of Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, Suho, and Jinho right here!

In his picture, Ilhoon places his followers’ hearts comfy along with his ordinary vivid smile.

Suho, Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, and Jinho additionally look dashing within the newly uploaded photographs. Suho has the corporate commander mark on his chest, and on Yook Sungjae’s proper shoulder is a inexperienced epaulet that’s utilized by the corporate commander, suggesting that each idols had been appointed because the leaders of their respective army firms.

