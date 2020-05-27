EXO’s Suho, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae + Hyunsik, And PENTAGON’s Jinho Look Energetic In New Military Photos

EXO’s Suho, BTOB’s Hyunsik and Yook Sungjae, and PENTAGON’s Jinho all seem wholesome and properly in new photographs from the navy!

On Might 11, Hyunsik, Yook Sungjae, and Jinho enlisted within the navy with heat send-offs from their members. Quickly afterwards on Might 14, Suho additionally quietly enlisted on the Nonsan Military Coaching Heart in South Chungcheong Province.

The navy coaching middle’s official web site shared new photographs of the brand new recruits along with the beforehand revealed photographs of Suho and Yook Sungjae. In the brand new photographs, the 4 celebrities seem like adjusting properly to navy life.

BTOB’s Eunkwang additionally posted a photograph of Hyunsik on Instagram with a message of assist for his member. He wrote, “The image lastly got here out!! Your expression is so shiny, even I’m getting happier. Keep joyful and wholesome such as you at the moment are. P.S. Yesterday, Hyunsik referred to as me to speak, and he mentioned he’s doing very properly. He’s obtained many web letters, and he’s learn all of them. In explicit, because of Melody, he feels as if his shoulders are as broad because the Pacific Ocean. He actually wished me to inform Melody that that’s how a lot power you give him and that he loves Melody.”

